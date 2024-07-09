Cebu Pacific is set to resume its domestic flights between Puerto Princesa City and Clark International Airport in Pampanga in October.

Puerto Princesa City is one of four areas in the Philippines where the low-coast airline will bring back regular domestic flights to further boost its Clark hub. The others are Davao, General Santos, and Iloilo.

CEB President Xander Lao said Monday in a statement that their goal is to increase accessibility in these four areas to fulfill their commitment to their avid passengers.

“This resumption underscores our commitment to offering greater accessibility to travelers from North and Central Luzon and provide every Juan with more opportunities to discover the beauty and diversity of the Philippines,” Lao said.

Starting October 2, Puerto Princesa will see an increase in flight frequency, with services expanding to between three and seven flights per week.

The enhancement aims to cater to the growing demand for travel to the popular destination, offering more flexibility and convenience for both tourists and residents.

Flights to General Santos and Iloilo will also resume with new schedules. Beginning October 21, General Santos will have thrice-weekly flights, ensuring consistent connectivity to this key southern city.

Furthermore, Iloilo will benefit from a beefed-up schedule of seven flights per week, providing daily service to meet the needs of travelers and support the region’s economic activities.

Similarly, the Clark to Davao route will increase to three to seven flights per week starting October 22, enhancing connectivity between these two key cities.