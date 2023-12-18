Cagayan de Oro City Representative Rufus Rodriguez has introduced a legislative proposal to establish an employee’s right to disconnect from work-related communications after office hours.

House Bill No. 9735, filed on December 12, aims to amend Presidential Decree No. 442, known as the Labor Code.

The amendment grants employees the freedom to not engage with work calls, emails, and texts once off the clock, focusing on reducing stress and promoting work-life balance.

Rep. Rodriguez said the initiative takes inspiration from laws in countries like France, which ensure respect for employees’ rest periods and balance between work, family, and personal life.

Under House Bill 9735, employees in the private sector won’t face disciplinary actions for ignoring work communications after hours.

The bill specifies that employers will determine the conditions and exemptions of this right, following rules set by the Secretary of Labor and Employment.

This proposed right applies only to private sector employees. Government employees, covered by civil service regulations, are not included in this proposal.

Representative Rodriguez’s legislative effort aims to recognize the importance of mental health and personal time in the work environment. If passed, House Bill No. 9735 could mark a new era of employee rights in the Philippines, potentially influencing other nations.