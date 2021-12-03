The Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) in Palawan is urging locals to create cooperatives in order to achieve social fairness and pool resources, particularly during the current epidemic.

Marian Concepcion, CDA-Palawan specialist, said through forming cooperatives, members can have better access to resources.

“Kasi kapag nag-coop ang mga tao, napu-pool nila ang resources nila. Instead na sole proprietorship ang nangyayari tapos ilang tao lang ang nakikinabang,” Concepcion said.

While the CDA has no target number of cooperatives to be established in Palawan, it stressed that it could help promote a deep sense of community. (Photo from Klaidel Hope Concepcion)

“The core value of the cooperative movement is social equity. All the more, this pandemic, since a lot of people especially in Palawan, which is a tourism centric destination, are disadvantaged and disenfranchised. Through cooperativism, social equity can be achieved and also fosters deep sense of community wherein people can improve and thrive together,” she added.

This comes after the CDA held an accounting training for non-accountants in Taytay and El Nido from November 25 to 27, as well as a pre-registration lecture on November 28.

Concepcion emphasized that the training is also part of CDA’s developmental work in equipping cooperatives for their responsibilities.

It also intends to evaluate existing cooperatives to see if they are running “soundly and safely” throughout the pandemic.

“Not just to form coops but for the already formed coops to be more equipped and well-versed with what cooperativism is about,” she said.

“Kaka-inaugurate lang ng El Nido community hospital last year, gusto ng employees na magtayo ng sarili nilang cooperative kasi walang canteen within the hospital. Nag-pre-registration seminar para alam nila paano bumuo ng coop, paano bumuo ng by laws,” she added.

Another seminar for farmers will be conducted on December 7 to 8 in El Nido to form a cooperative with the support of the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech).

There are 400 existing cooperatives all over Palawan with over 100 from Puerto Princesa. Most of the cooperatives established are multi-purpose and credit.