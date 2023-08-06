Two Philippine civilian resupply boats struggled to reach Ayungin Shoal yesterday as they delivered supplies to troops on the BRP Sierra Madre due to water cannon attacks and risky maneuvers by China’s coast guard ships and maritime militia vessels.

Reports of China using water cannons as part of its harassment actions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) against chartered civilian boats by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) supplying military troops are no longer uncommon.

However, what China did last Saturday was unusual due to the sheer number of assets they deployed for just two small boats, according to a source who spoke to Palawan News.

“What they did was very unusual, given the number of assets they deployed,” the source said.

The bullying tactics against the resupply vessels on August 5 weren’t incessant, but the ordeal persisted for an extended period — from around 9 a.m. until the CCG and militia vessels departed the next day, unsuccessful in their aggressive attempts to prevent one from fulfilling its mission.

“They aggressively cornered one of the resupply vessels and prevented it from approaching Ayungin. Yong isa lang ang nakalusot,” said the source. “Siya ang nabuhusan ng husto kaya nakalusot yong isa. Halos lahat ng militia ay nakaharang at nakapaligid sa kanya, habang binobomba siya ng tubig ng CCG.”

A 33-second video earlier posted by Palawan News best described this — a large CCG vessel can be seen deploying its water cannon on a smaller, defenseless resupply boat trying to deliver supplies to Ayungin, located within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Today, both the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the PCG released statements, in which they strongly denounced the CCG for employing risky maneuvers and the unauthorized use of water cannons to obstruct passage.

“One of our chartered supply boat was blocked and water cannoned by a CCG vessel (…) while en route to Ayungin Shoal for a routine troop rotation and resupply mission, in wanton disregard of the safety of the people on board and in violation of international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” the AFP said in a statement approved for release by its spokesperson, Col. Medel Aguilar.

The AFP stated that due to the CCG’s dangerous maneuvers, the second supply boat couldn’t unload its cargo and failed to complete the RORE mission.

“We call on the China Coast Guard and the Central Military Commission to act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger peoples’ lives,” it added.

The PCG ships escorting the civilian resupply vessels also experienced water cannon attacks from the CCG. It firmly condemned this latest harassment and called on the CCG to stop disregarding safety

“These boats were delivering food, water, fuel and other supplies to our military troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. Such actions by the CCG not only disregarded the safety of the PCG crew and the supply boats but also violated international law,” it added.

The PCG also cited that the CCG violated the UNCLOS, the 1972 Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), and the 2016 arbitral award.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Sunday, the U.S. Department of State expressed its support for its Philippine allies, condemning the dangerous tactics of the China coast guard and its maritime militia that hindered the AFP’s resupply mission to Ayungin.

It said that ships from the People’s Republic of China obstructed the Philippines’ legitimate rights to navigate the high seas freely, putting the safety of its chartered resupply boats and their crew at risk using water cannons and engaging in hazardous blocking tactics.

“Such actions by the PRC are inconsistent with international law and are the latest in repeated threats to the status quo in the South China Sea, directly threatening regional peace and stability. By impeding necessary provisions from reaching the Filipino servicemembers stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, the PRC has also undertaken unwarranted interference in lawful Philippine maritime operations,” the U.S. Department of State said.

The statement emphasized that the Philippines’ rights over the region have been affirmed by a legally binding decision from an international tribunal in July 2016.

It said the PRC holds no legitimate claim over the maritime area surrounding Ayungin, as it lies squarely within the Philippines’ EEZ.

“The United States reaffirms an armed attack on Philippine public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces—including those of its Coast Guard in the South China Sea—would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 U.S. Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty,” warned the U.S. Department of State.