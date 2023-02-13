The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has reported the China Coast Guard’s (CCG) use of “military-grade laser light” in an attempt to thwart Philippine vessels from delivering supplies to its detachment at the BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

The PCG claimed Monday that the laser attack to block BRP Malapascua (MRRV 4403) was done by CCG 5205 on February 6 when it was giving assistance to a Philippine Navy (PN) rotation and resupply (RORE) mission in Ayungin.

CCG 5205 was observed within 4 nautical miles of the BRP Malapascua as it maneuvered from the port side to the starboard side as it approached Ayungin Shoal at a distance of 10 nautical miles.

It illuminated the PCG vessel bridge crew twice with the green laser light, inflicting temporary blindness, and performed dangerous maneuvers by approaching about 150 yards from the vessel’s starboard quarter.

“The deliberate blocking of the Philippine government ships to deliver food and supplies to our military personnel on board the BRP Sierra Madre is a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights in this part of the West Philippine Sea,” the PCG said.

The PCG said that in accordance with her deployment plan, BRP Malapascua changed course from Ayungin to Lawak Island in order to continue her maritime patrol and assist the BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) with her RORE mission to its sub-stations in Kalayaan.

Ayungin is one of the features in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) that have been a source of tension between the Philippines and China over maritime and territorial claims.

Over the course of many years, China has maintained its frequently menacing presence in the WPS. Its actions are geared toward deterring Filipino fishermen from going to their fishing grounds and attempting to prevent military troops from protecting features that are held by the Philippines.

According to the PCG, back in August 2022, a CCG ship also blocked their vessels from going closer to Ayungin while providing assistance and security to the navy’s RORE mission.

The CCG 5205 uncovered her 70 mm naval weapon as the BRP Teresa Magbanua approached Ayungin Shoal from a distance of 2.5 nautical miles. The said ship, with two Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) and CCG 5102, imposed a 13-nautical mile radius blockade around the grounded BRP Sierra Madre to prevent the PN from reaching military forces.

It seems that during this operation, the PCG said the CCG sent orders to the CMM vessels to prevent Philippine ships from approaching the shoal. Even utility boats were sent by the CMM to support the CCG’s blockade and monitoring.

Despite the laser attack, the PCG expressed that it is “steadfast in protecting the sovereignty and rights of the country and Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea.”

“The PCG will continue to exercise due diligence in protecting the country’s territorial integrity against foreign aggression,” PCG commandant Adm. Artemio Abu said.

“The AFP can always rely on the PCG to support their resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal. Despite the dangerous maneuver of the much larger CCG ships and their aggressive actions at sea, the PCG ships will always be in the West Philippine Sea to sustain our presence and assert our sovereign rights,” he added.

