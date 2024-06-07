A China Coast Guard ship “intentionally rammed” a Philippine Coast Guard vessel while it was transporting a military personnel it had fetched from BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal on May 19, PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said.

Tarriela disclosed the incident at a press conference in Metro Manila on Friday, June 7.

He further condemned the Chinese action, calling it “barbaric and inhumane behavior displayed by the China Coast Guard has no place in our society,” in a post on his X account.

“What should have been a simple medical evacuation operation was subjected to harassment,” he said.

In the press conference, Tarriela said the Philippine Navy contacted the PCG, which then dispatched a high-speed response boat (HSRB) from Buliluyan Port in Bataraza to rendezvous with the Philippine Navy rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) carrying the sick military personnel.

It was when the HSRB and RHIB met at their rendezvous point that the CCG appeared and harassed them, maneuvering dangerously in an attempt to block the medical evacuation, Tarriela said.

“Despite informing the Chinese Coast Guard via radio and public address system about the humanitarian nature of our mission for medical evacuation, they still engaged in dangerous maneuvers and even intentionally rammed the PN RHIB while transporting the sick personnel,” he narrated.

Amid the harassment, Tarriela confirmed that the ailing naval staff was successfully transported to the nearest hospital and promptly received the necessary medical treatment.

“The PCG HSRB [was able to return] and Buliluyan Port and transported the sick personnel to a nearest hospital,” he said.