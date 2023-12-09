China Coast Guard (CCG) fired water cannons Saturday morning against vessels of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) that were on a mission to deliver aid to fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc.

A Palawan News source said that the CCG vessels involved in the water cannoning incident, apparently a first in BFAR’s history of activities in the area known also as Scarborough Shoal, were identified by their bow numbers 3305 and 3302.

The two CCG vessels persistently employed water cannons against BFAR boats Datu Sanday and Datu Tamblot, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing past lunchtime. Datu Bankaw is the other Philippine boats present in Bajo de Masinloc.

Up to the time of reporting, National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea (NTF WPS) officials have not released a statement regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, a post on X (formerly Twitter), by the SCS Probing Initiative claimed that the CCG implemented the “law enforcement operations” against the three civilian vessels of BFAR because they trespassed in Bajo de Masinloc, which it calls Huangyang Dao (Islands).

The SCS Probing Initiative claims that it operates as an independent international research network, primarily sustained through social donations and non-profit investments, without affiliation to any specific institution.