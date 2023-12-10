The China Coast Guard once again targeted Philippine vessels during a mission on Sunday, where they were transporting supplies to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, West Philippine Sea, using water cannon attacks and ramming civilian boat Unaizah Mae 1 (UM1).

Commodore Jay Tarriela, the spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), stated on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday that China Coast Guard (CCG) ships had harassed the BRP Cabra, UM1, and M/L Kalayaan by using water cannons while they were conducting a rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission.

Tarriela also disputed the CCG’s claim that UM1 had rammed one of their vessels.

“Regular [RoRe] to [BRP Sierra Madre] this morning. [BRP Cabra], Unaizah Mae 1, and M/L Kalayaan water cannoned by China Coast Guard. M/L Kalayaan suffered serious engine damage. Contrary to China Coast Guard’s disinformation, UM1 [was] rammed by CCG vessel,” said Tarriela.

In a statement released by the SCS Probing Initiative on X, the CCG alleged that at around 6:39 a.m., UM1 had disregarded their “stern warnings,” violated the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs), executed an unprofessional and unsafe maneuver, and deliberately collided with their vessel 21556, resulting in “scratches,” thus placing full responsibility on the Philippines.

UM1 and M/L Kalayaan, part of a convoy, were navigating in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal when the CCG engaged them. At approximately 5:53 a.m., CCG 5204 targeted M/L Kalayaan with a water cannon from a distance of about 500 yards. UM1 had also been subjected to similar aggressive actions earlier.

Around 6:30 a.m., CCG 5204 continuously fired its water cannon at M/L Kalayaan, targeting it from a distance of approximately 500 yards on the starboard beam. At 6:35 a.m., CCG 21556 activated its water cannon and aimed it at UM1, firing from a distance of about 30 yards on the starboard side.

The situation escalated at 6:39 a.m. when CCG 21556 rammed UM1, causing damage to its starboard quarter. By 6:42 a.m., M/L Kalayaan required towing assistance due to an engine malfunction caused by continuous harassment and water cannon firing by CCG 5204.

The location of the incident is a hub of maritime operations, with vessels from different countries frequently operating in close proximity. It often witnesses the presence of Chinese fishing vessels (CFVs), unidentified Coast Guard cutters, and Philippine naval ships.

The Filipino vessels were located approximately 12 nautical miles east of the northeast entrance of Ayungin Shoal when the harassment began.

By around 10:08 a.m., UM1 had safely arrived and docked near BRP Sierra Madre to deliver food supplies and other provisions.

These confrontations highlight the volatile nature of the disputes in the West Philippine Sea. The use of water cannons by the CCG against Filipino vessels marks a significant escalation in the series of maritime encounters between China and the Philippines.

On December 9, CCG ships 3305 and 3302 also used water cannons against three civilian vessels of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR)—Datu Tamblot, Datu Bangkaw, and Datu Sanday—in Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), where they were on a RoRe mission to supply fuel and Christmas goods to fishermen.

BFAR officials noted that this marks the first instance in which they have been targeted with water cannons, as in the past, they were merely shadowed by CCG and its maritime militia vessels.

NTF WPS statement

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF WPS) said CCG and its maritime militia vessels “harassed, blocked, and executed dangerous maneuvers on Philippine civilian supply vessels, in another attempt to illegally impede or obstruct a routine resupply and rotation mission to BRP Sierra Madre.

“CCG vessel 5204 deployed a water cannon against the Philippine supply vessels causing severe damage to M/L Kalayaan’s engines, disabling the vessel, and seriously endangering the lives of its crew,” the task force stated in a statement released early Sunday afternoon.

“Currently, the PCG vessel BRP Sindangan is safely towing M/L Kalayaan back to Ulugan Bay, Palawan. Additionally, BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) suffered damage to its mast after being directly targeted by the full strength of the water cannon of the China Coast Guard,” it added.

The NTF WPS said the PCG ships and the two supply vessels faced perilous and irresponsible intimidation from nearby CCG and CMM vessels as they approached Ayungin Shoal. It also refuted CCG’s claim, and said CCG 21556 actually rammed UM1.

Nonetheless, UM1 managed to safely reach BRP Sierra Madre, and the resupply operation is currently underway as of the time of this statement.

The task force emphasized that Ayungin Shoal is a low-tide elevation situated within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf of the Philippines, as defined by UNCLOS and confirmed by the 2016 Arbitral Award.

The Philippines holds sovereign rights and jurisdiction over this feature. Being a low-tide elevation, Ayungin Shoal cannot be subject to a claim of sovereignty nor can it be appropriated under international law. The NTF WPS maintains China lacks the legal authority to assert sovereignty over it.

China’s assertion that its actions near Ayungin Shoal constitute a legitimate exercise of law enforcement measures also lacks any foundation in international law.

“In this regard, the assertion of China that its actions in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal are a legitimate exercise of law enforcement measures, has no basis in international law. Further, we express grave concern over the deliberate disinformation conducted through official channels, that distort facts on the ground,” the task force said.

“We condemn, once again, China’s latest unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous maneuvers against a legitimate and routine Philippine rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal that has put the lives of our people at risk. The systematic and consistent manner in which the People’s Republic of China carries out these illegal and irresponsible actions puts into question and significant doubt the sincerity of its calls for peaceful dialogue. Peace and stability cannot be achieved without due regard for the legitimate, well-established, and legally settled rights of others. We demand that China demonstrate that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community,” it added.

It said the Philippines will not be deterred from exercising its legal rights over its maritime zones, including Ayungin Shoal, which forms part of the EEZ and continental shelf.