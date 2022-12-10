The City Tourism Department (CTD) will revisit and assess Community Based Sustainable Tourism (CBST) destinations in and around Puerto Princesa, focusing on northeastern barangays that require additional attention in order to identify necessary developments.

CBST sites in the city’s northeastern barangays, according to CTD chief Demetrio Alvior Jr., require special attention because they were directly affected by Typhoon Odette a year ago.

“Nakausap ko na yung ating architect para mag-design kung ano yung mga pwede pa i-improve at para at least, meron talagang full destination na mapuntahan. Pipili lang muna ng at least 10 destinations na bigyan natin ng attention, kesa sa marami nga tayong destination pero hindi naman maayos puntahan,” Alvior explained.

Northeast barangays, which are Cluster 2 destinations in the city, are mostly made up of CBST sites that were directly hit by the typhoon. Even though the cluster has been officially launched, some of the destinations are not yet fully operational.

He claimed that the typhoon had a greater impact than the because it destroyed the destinations.

“Yung Olangoan Falls, nakakalungkot dahil nagbago ang landscape. Nawala yung hanging bridge at iba pang facilities. At yung daanan, nag-iba na,” Alvior stated.

“And yung Maoyon River Cruise, matatagalan pa ito ayusin kasi nagkaroon ng isla sa gitna ng ilog at mababaw na. so kailangan ng dredging,” he added.

He also stated that they have devised a strategy in which they will first focus on sites with minimal damage and then move on to the rest in preparation for the peak season in the first quarter of 2023.

Alvior also stated that the recovery is strong almost a year after Odette struck, irrespective of the fact that many of the destinations have yet to operate to their full capacity.

“In the northwest barangays, almost all destinations are already operational, while Honda Bay has also returned back to normal,” he said.

Alvior added that Councilor Patrick Hagedorn, who heads the Committee on Tourism, deserves praise for his hands-on assistance in the restoration and recovery of CBST sites.

“He always joins in our inspections to personally see the situation and to be able to extend whatever assistance is needed to improve our tourism,” he said.

