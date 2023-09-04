A new chapter began for more than 1,500 youths from Bataraza who are beneficiaries of the scholarship program by Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC), as the 2023-2024 school year commenced on August 29.

These scholars, the majority of whom belong to the indigenous peoples (IP) community, along with some non-IP students from various barangays in Bataraza, once again anticipate a brighter future through CBNC’s scholarship program facilitated by its Social Development and Management Program (SDMP).

In preparation for the school term’s start, CBNC provided the scholars with allowances and school supplies. They were encouraged to seize this opportunity for personal growth as well as for the betterment of their families and the wider community.

CBNC’s Community Relations Office opened up the scholarship to residents and facilitated a thorough screening process conducted by a committee comprising Comrel personnel, school principals, education committee chairs from barangay councils, and Parent-Teachers’ Association leaders.

Following the screening, a total of 1,549 students were granted scholarships for the current year, including 93 at the elementary level, 879 at the high school level, and 577 at the college level.

CBNC initiated its scholarship program in 2004, recognizing it as a means to enhance the quality of life for Bataraza residents, especially those from Indigenous Cultural Communities.

Over the past 19 years, the program has produced more than 1,000 professionals. In the present year alone, a total of 196 students completed their studies, contributing to the growing number of graduates in Bataraza.

The Scholarship Program is a prominently budgeted component of CBNC’s SDMP, as the company views education as a pivotal factor in shaping a better future for students, enabling them to transcend poverty and achieve sustained progress in their lives.

Beyond the scholarship program, CBNC also implements other educational assistance initiatives, including subsidies for para-teachers’ salaries in select schools, contributions towards school improvement, and provision of school supplies and equipment, among other endeavors.