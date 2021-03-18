CBNC recognized for industrial safety best practice

CBNC’s best practice on industrial safety and health has received yet another recognition from the mines safety association.

The announcement of the winner of the 2020 Safest Mineral Processing-Extraction Category Award was made by Director Alfredo Moncano of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) through a letter sent to CBNC dated February 23, 2021.

This is the 7th streak that CBNC was hailed as champion of the Safest Mineral Processing under the Extraction Category. CBNC has been getting this award since 2014 besting other companies under the Mineral Processing – Extraction Category.

“This is just an affirmation that we put the highest priority in safety. Even without this award, all our employees are mindful of safety in everything that they do, not only when they are at plant or at work but even when they are outside or in their homes,” said Antonio Sanone, Safety Manager of CBNC.

“We are thankful that they recognized as even when we are only doing what we are supposed to do,” added Sanone.

Year 2020 was a very challenging year. However, CBNC was nonchalant because its Anti-COVID-19 Task Force is already working before COVID-19 cases rise in Palawan. Its anti-COVID-19 response was one of the factors considered by the board of evaluators from the Philippine Mine Safety & Environment Association (PMSEA) and DENR- MGB which conferred this award to CBNC.

“Before the cases spiked, we already have formed Anti-COVID-19 Task Force. That is why none of our employees got infected. And that was only possible because our employee have been cooperative until now,” said Antonio Sanone, the Safety and Health Manager of CBNC.