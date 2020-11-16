CBNC Extends P2M worth of assistance for Distance Learning in Bataraza

DepEd Bataraza District 1 and DepEd Bataraza District 2 in the pineapple capital of Palawan each received on Friday 2,000 reams of bond papers, two heavy duty printers, and a risograph machine.

The district offices of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Bataraza have received teaching and learning continuity support from Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC) worth P 2M.

DepEd Bataraza District 1 and DepEd Bataraza District 2 in the pineapple capital of Palawan each received on Friday 2,000 reams of bond papers, two heavy duty printers, and a risograph machine.

CBNC community relations manager Ernesto Llacuna said that with the assistance, CBNC wants to assure the education sector in Bataraza that their support can be relied upon, especially now that Palawan is struggling against COVID-19.

He said they expect their assistance to help schools in Bataraza as it promotes the continuation of learning despite the coronavirus disease pandemic that has interrupted normal school attendance for teachers and students.

“Ang purpose natin dito ay to always help them. Ang CBNC ay laging nakaalalay lalo na sa edukasyon, sa mga guro at estudyante natin simula noon hanggang ngayon. They are really needed, at sana makatulong ito nang malaki sa kanila,” Llacuna said.

Llacuna also said not all students may have access to the internet, television, or radio at the same time during prolonged school closure. Hence, it is vital to offer ways of how distance learning can be done.

Meanwhile, DepEd Bataraza District 1 supervisor Edna Cabuhat said they are thankful for CBNC’s support as it will back their goal to continuously provide education to students in Bataraza.

“Very thankful kami sa CBNC sa tulong na ito. Sobrang malaking tulong ito sa mga guro natin dito sa Bataraza sa elementary at highschool. Happy kami na always na nandiyan si CBNC para sa atin, at hindi na kami mahihirapan pa bumili nito,” Cabuhat said.

The assistance given to DepEd Bataraza Districts is just one of the many assistance that CBNC has provided. Before the school opened in October, CBNC has been providing materials and equipment to different schools in Bataraza to address the problem on the printing of modules. It likewise provide Covid-19 essentials that is a requisite in schools under the new normal. “I have personally witnessed the project turnover of CBNC while I was doing inspection in some schools in Bataraza. They are indeed a great help to us,” Cabuhat added.

CBNC likewise support different schools outside of Bataraza for their distance learning needs like bond papers, printers, printer ink and installation of facility for the radio-based instruction.