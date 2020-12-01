CBNC employees donate over P97k to victims of Typhoon Rolly in Catanduanes

Similar to several groups that had spearheaded relief efforts to help the victims, the mineral processing company also aims to relay its help to people in Catanduanes who are in need after Rolly’s onslaught.

Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC) has donated its employees’ voluntary contribution amounting to P97,757 to the relief efforts on helping families affected by Typhoon Rolly in Catanduanes.

“We are blessed to be a blessing to others. We will never get tired of doing these things. The more that we do things like this, the more that we feel blessed,” said Jessa Ventura, one of the employees of CBNC.

The accumulated amount of P 97,757 will be channeled through the Tanging Yaman Foundation, Inc, a conduit foundation, bridging the generosity of countless Filipinos to the vital needs of their fellow men and women in the Philippines.

Tanging Yaman was founded by Fr. Manoling Franciso whose Tanging Yaman concerts proceed have already benefitted countless Filipinos since it was established in 1992.

“Our gratitude runs deep but only our loving Lord can reciprocate in more ways more fruitful and personal,” Tanging Yaman stated through the certificate it sent to CBNC.

CBNC employees did not mind the distance of the affected area for them to extend their help straight from Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza where the company operates.

Seeing the impact of Typhoon Rolly, a day after it ravaged the province, the employees immediately launched a voluntary contribution campaign and were able to raise the funds in less than a week. Everybody shared their contribution regardless of rank and position in the company.

“We appreciate the gesture of the employees that everybody has donated even from the lowest rank. We know also that no amount can erase the hardship that the people of Catanduanes experienced, but we do hope that this somehow touches them and feel the love of their fellows in Palawan,” one of the employees added who requested anonymity.

CBNC employees are used to extending help every time calamity strikes or a situation that puts many in a difficult circumstance. Employees are also active in various cause-oriented efforts for the benefit of their less fortunate brothers and sisters in Palawan.

Through their shared effort, they have sent assistance for victims of Typhoon Vinta in 2018 in Balabac; and also donated to help victims of the Taal eruption in January 2020.