A groundbreaking ceremony was held in the town of Narra for the state-of-the-art science laboratory building at Narra Integrated School, donated by Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC).

The school said the event symbolizes an important step forward in ensuring quality education for the students of. The soon-to-be constructed science laboratory will provide students with the tools to explore, experiment, and learn, furthering their scientific understanding and expertise.

Narra Integrated School said CBNC’s dedication to education and community progress is truly noteworthy, and the future laboratory building is proof of its commitment to the community.

The school held the even on October 26 attended by school and key officials, including Dr. Elsie Tirol Barrios, the Schools Division Superintendent; Laurence Amores from CBNC Community Relations; Board Member Ryan Maminta; Principals Benjamin Lamitar Jr. and Noli Acosta; TEA President Chona R. Necio; Engineer Rhitt B. Donesa from Hard Shell Construction; and PTA President William Betita.

Additionally, department heads, teachers, and students were present. The Science Department, led by Florenda L. Salvacion and supported by YES-O and the SHS Science Club, organized the event.