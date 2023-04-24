The computer laboratory in the College of Sciences at Palawan State University (PSU) has received new desktop computers as donations from the Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC).

Aside from the five computers, the assistance includes a circular table, a sofa, and a television, all for a total of P490,000. It is funded through the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) under the Development of Mining Technology and Geosciences (DMPG) component.

CBNC community relations general supervisor Laurence Amores said that the space will serve as a student lounge for those who are working on research and thesis. It can also be a workshop area both for faculty and students.

The specification of units needed for the computer laboratory was given by the college to CBNC.

Coral Bay Nickel Corporation Community Relations General Supervisor Laurence Amores pose along with PSU College of Sciences Dean Dr. Ronald Edilberto Ona, other faculty members and students of the college during the turn over of computer laboratory equipment. | PN photo

“Ito na yong bagong learning approach, strategy na gagawin nila yon parang workshop area. Both for faculty members and students— magbibigay ng flexibility ‘yan sa learning process nila kasi mas relax (This is the new learning approach, a strategy they will implement like a workshop area. Both for faculty members and students, it will provide flexibility in their learning process because it will be more relaxed),” he said.

Amores explained that the computer laboratory equipment given by the company is also part of the DMPG component in the current trend of technology.

The units inside the computer laboratory are only part of the partial assistance of CBNC. It is also set to send environmental science and biology-related equipment for science laboratory equipment in May. The set of equipment was also identified by the college based on the trend of technology in the field of sciences amounting to P1 million.

Some of the equipment are rotary evaporator with a vacuum pump including a chiller system amounting to P350,000 per unit and a multi-parameter waterproof meter with GPS.

“Nag-i-aim tayo na ang mga estudyante natin sa state universities natin within Palawan ay maging at par hindi sila mga counterpart nila outside the province. Dapat naman talaga ang learning process ay have to be abreast don din sa kung anong need ng present generation pati sa workplace dapat nakakasabay tayo (We aim for our students in state universities within Palawan to be at par with their counterparts outside the province. The learning process should be abreast with the needs of the present generation and the workplace, so we should be able to keep up),” he said.

Dr. Ronald Edilberto Ona, dean of the college, stated that the company’s contribution will serve as additional equipment above what the university budget can provide.

“Sa gobyerno meron tayong allotted na budget for equipment na need i-procure yearly. Kapag ganitong donation ay malaking bagay, nagkaroon tayo ng instant faculty and student lounge na magagamit sa thesis. Hindi na natin isiipin kung saan mag-iisip kung saan magsi-set up for planning (In the government, we have an allotted budget for procuring equipment yearly. When we receive donations like this, it’s a significant help as we instantly have a faculty and student lounge that can be used for thesis purposes. We no longer have to worry about where to set up for planning),” Ona said.

Ona said the units will be turned over to the university for the inventory. The computer laboratory will be utilized by the students of course programs under Information Technology and Computer Science.

Maria Czarlette Trixia Rancap, president of the Association of Computer Scientists said that the donation will help in the advancement of their skills in preparation for their career.

“Beneficial ito sa students kasi ang mga nagagamit namin ngayon, mga available resources ay hindi talaga magaganda. If meron na kaming ganito ay mas mapapadali yong paggawa namin ng research at program. Mas matututo ang students at mapa-practice ang skills nila (This is beneficial for students because the available resources we have now are not really good. If we have this kind of equipment, it will make our research and programming tasks easier. Students will learn more and have the opportunity to practice their skills),” she said.

Aside from PSU, CBNC is now in the process of initial coordination with the Western Philippines University (WPU) and evaluating equipment they could extend in the field of agriculture.

“Ang partner communities natin, institutions, itong mga state universities ay ma-cater din namin kung ano ang needs nila kasi we consider them as stakeholders. Importante sa amin na always na we are doing this in consultation with our partner— para sila nakakaalam what’s best for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company continuously delivers its relief and recovery assistance for the areas in Northern Palawan heavily affected by the onslaught of Odette in 2021. CBNC’s total allocation for the recovery is P14.2 million including the repair of houses and boats for the livelihood of locals.

Amores said the company is now at the last leg of the assistance, which includes elementary school building construction in Brgy. Pamantulon, Taytay. CBNC is set to conduct a groundbreaking of the school building in Brgy. Poblacion, Dumaran.

