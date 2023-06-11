The Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC) has completed five semi-concrete classrooms at the Bancalaan National High School-Matangule Annex in the Municipality of Balabac.

According to the Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan, the project was made possible through the joint efforts of CBNC and the school personnel.

The turnover ceremony was attended by Laurence Amores, CBNC’s Community Relations Head, and several school administrators from the Balabac district.

The construction of the five classrooms, valued at 2.3 Million Pesos, addresses the pressing need for additional learning spaces and provides readily usable facilities for the students.

Bancalaan National High School – Matanggule Annex Teacher-in-Charge Junaidia Janabbil and Balabac Public Schools District Supervisor Romie Fresnillo expressed gratitude for the dedication extended by CBNC towards education and the development of future generations.

