Palawan residents were treated to an electrifying performance by Sponge Cola, thanks to the generosity of the provincial government and Coral Bay Nickel Corporation (CBNC).

The concert took place during the Sponsor’s Night event, which marked the grand opening of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival 2023, held at the PGP Convention Center.

The youthful crowd comprising the majority of the audience enthusiastically joined in singing along to Sponge Cola’s chart-topping hits like “Jeepney,” “Kaytagal Kang Hinintay,” “KLSP,” and numerous others.

The collective cooperation and exuberant cheers from the audience served to invigorate the band’s performance, reaching new heights of excitement when they delivered a memorable rendition of “Bitiw,” one of their most renowned singles.

Sponge Cola, a Filipino rock band formed in 1998, consists of Yael Yuzon as the lead vocalist and guitarist, Erwin Armovit as the lead guitarist, Gosh Dilay on bass guitar, and Ted Mark Cruz on drums.

The Palawan provincial government and CBNC aimed to bring joy and unity to the Palaweños through the band’s music, originating from Manila, as part of the Baragatan sa Palawan Festival celebration this year.

The festival’s theme is “Baragatan sa Palawan in the 400th year of Christianity in Palawan: Unite and Celebrate…Culture and Traditions…History and Civilization,” coinciding with the 121st anniversary of the establishment of the Palawan Civil Government.