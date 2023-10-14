The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has issued a call to the government to listen to the voices of indigenous communities and urged relevant agencies to fulfill their responsibilities towards indigenous peoples (IPs).

In a statement released by the Episcopal Commission for Indigenous Peoples (ECIP) in observance of the 46th Indigenous People’s Sunday on October 8, the commission emphasized several critical issues and concerns related to IPs in the Philippines:

ECIP advocates for the recognition of indigenous communities’ rights to their ancestral lands and domains, considering it an essential aspect of their self-determination and cultural preservation.

This includes indigenous communities in Apayao, Quezon, and Rizal provinces who are opposing the construction of dams due to concerns about their impact and the need for genuine Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) from these communities.

The Ati people in Boracay, Aklan, are dealing with issues related to the revocation of their Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA), which they have used for cultivating fruits and vegetables.

Non-Moro indigenous peoples in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are striving to assert their rights and ancestral lands through Proposed Bill No. 166, the Non-Moro IP Code.

Environmental concerns regarding destructive mining operations in various parts of the Philippines, especially in Palawan and Mindanao, are causing harm to the environment and local communities. The ECIP emphasizes the importance of protecting natural resources and advocates for the Alternative Mineral Management Bill (AMMB).

ECIP Chairman Bishop Valentine Dimoc pledged that the Church, through diocesan Indigenous Peoples Apostolates (IPA), will continue to advocate for the rights of IPs and support initiatives that respect the dignity of every culture, promote ancestral lands and domains, and uphold the principle of self-determination.