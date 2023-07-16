After causing a stir online regarding the gesture the Catholic faithful should make during the praying of the Lord’s Prayer at Mass, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has officially declared that churchgoers may do whichever gesture they prefer.

Archbishop Victor Bendico, chair of the CBCP’s Episcopal Commission on Liturgy, emphasized that neither scripture nor tradition specifically instruct a particular gesture during this part of the Mass.

“The faithful can recite or sing it with a gesture that can best help them to experience and express themselves as God’s children. For many of the faithful, it is in raising their hands in an orans posture that they can express the filial love and reverence contained in the prayer. Nothing in the Scriptures nor in the Christian tradition of worship forbids them from doing so,” Bendico said.

Filipino catholics were accustomed to holding each other’s hands during the “Our Father”. During the pandemic, this was temporarily barred and was replaced by the lifting or extending of hands in orans position.

Some traditional catholics believe that the orans position is reserved to the priests while some even issued circulars prescribing that the faithful should join their hands instead.

This decision was also made in response to requests from several prelates for an official declaration to avoid further confusion.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula supported this stance, emphasizing the importance of respecting the choices made by the faithful.

“This should be done in harmony with the nature of the prayer and in deference to others who are present in the celebration,” he said