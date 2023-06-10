Senator Alan Peter “Compañero” Cayetano on Wednesday reminded stakeholders involved in the national effort to transition into e-governance that the government is here to be problem solvers.

This as the independent senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, led the second public hearing on June 7 to discuss e-governance bills and the current state of internet connectivity in the country.

“When we discuss e-governance, we have to first discuss connectivity. I believe we are all created because there is a purpose and problem that we are meant to solve. Government should be problem solvers,” Cayetano said in his opening statement.

The senator related his experience as Secretary of Foreign Affairs in 2017-2018 when he helped solve the passport backlog in the country and how he reinforced the right mindset of those working in the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“When I was in the DFA sabi ko sa kanila, kapag may problema, ‘wag kayo low morale. Kasi naghahanap tayo ng problema na sosolusyunan. Hindi pwedeng nasestress tayo agad. Kung iyon ang attitude natin, hindi dapat tayo sa gobyerno,” he said.

He added that those in the government should expect problems to solve since it is part of public service. “Kapag nasa gobyerno tayo, dapat parati tayo nag e-expect ng problema. Kasiyahan natin iyon,” he said.

