Catholic prelate in car accident dies

Rev. Fr. Eugene Elivera confirmed to Palawan News that Pagayona died on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

The Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) has announced the passing of Rev. Fr. Nelson “Neil” Pagayona, 71, due to illness and injuries sustained from a vehicular accident along the national road in Barangay Tiniguiban.

Rev. Fr. Eugene Elivera, the spokesperson and head of communications of AVPP, confirmed to Palawan News that Pagayona died on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

His death came more than a week after the car he was driving accidentally hit a roadside tree near Sienatel.

“Mga 11:30 kanina wala na siya, ang huli niyang assignment bilang pari ay chaplain siya sa penal colony sa Iwahig, sa Montible, majority sa kanyang service ay sa kolonya,” he said.

“Matagal na siyang may sakit, in fact, bago siya madisgrasya, nagda-dialysis na siya three times a week. Noong na-disgrasya siya last week, nahilo siya, kaya nakabangga ng puno. Ayaw niya magpa-drive tapos ‘yon ang nangyari, nadisgrasya. Nabali kasi ang kanyang ribs, one week din siyang nasa ospital,” he said.

Despite his age and failing health, Elivera said Pagayona still wanted to serve masses.

His remains are now at the AVPP Hall beside the Immaculate Conception Cathedral.

Related

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.