The Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines (CMSP), an organization representing church leaders, has added its voice to the demand for a halt to mining operations in Palawan.

They are worried that the mining industry is causing environmental harm to the island.

In a statement issued on October 4, the CMSP conveyed their apprehensions about how the continued mining activities are adversely affecting both the territory of indigenous communities and their traditional way of life and culture.

“As we appeal for prayers and material assistance for the indigenous people and communities, we call on everyone to save our forests and seas. Do not let greed destroy it. Defend this beautiful land,” it said.

The CMSP’s statement comes after their general assembly held in Puerto Princesa from September 11 to 15.

During the assembly, they were made aware of the “tragic plight” of the environment caused by mining in Palawan, particularly in Brooke’s Point town.

They described the situation as “deplorable,” not only affecting the residents of Brooke’s Point but also the entire province of Palawan and the country as a whole. Palawan, often referred to as the “last frontier” of the Philippine archipelago, has not been spared from destructive mining activities.

The CMSP emphasized their concern for both the indigenous people and the environment.

“Palawan is known to be the last frontier of our archipelago, but destructive mining has not spared this beautiful island. We do hear the anguish of the indigenous people, but more so the silent but painful cry of mother earth,” the group said.