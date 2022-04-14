The stations of the cross for the Via Crucis are back, two years after the Catholic Church suspended the practice during Holy Week due to pandemic restrictions.

Fr. Pepito Rollo, parish priest of the Divine Mercy Parish in Barangay Sicsican, also said there are more devotees participating in Catholic Church celebrations during the Holy Week.

“Sa Friday, meron tayong mga ilalagay na mga station of the cross along sa highway. Sinusundan natin ‘yong dinaanan ni Jesus on his way to Calvary kaya may stations para doon tayo huminto at mag-meditate ng iba’t ibang pangyayari noong si Jesus ay patungo sa tuktok ng Mt. Calvary,” he said.

Instead of the usual tents, the parish management will just put images on each station, representing the series of suffering Jesus Christ went through on his way to his crucifixion.

“Walang pinagkaiba ‘yon (faith of devotees), ngayon dahil sa excited na sila bumalik sa dati. Ginagawa naman noon ‘yan kahit sa mga bahay nila. Kahit walang prosisyon noon, may online naman,” he said.

Other activities for the week are the celebration of the Lord’s Supper on Maundy Thursday; Siete Palabras and procession of Santo Entierro and Mater Dolorosa on Good Friday; Easter Vigil, and Easter Sunday.

“Nawa ay mag-inspire ito sa atin, magbigay sa atin ng pag-asa na in spite of COVID-19 na dinanas natin, two years na wala tayong masyadong celebration. Kahit na may celebration tayo pero low key. Sana ang ating prayer ay matapos na itong pandemya,” he said.