Cathay Pacific will be offering to residents across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, around 80,000 roundtrip air tickets to Hong Kong as part of the “World of Winners” campaign sponsored by Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) that will give away 500,000 free tickets to global visitors.

Of this, 20,400 tickets will be for residents of the Philippines, Cathay Pacific said in a statement.

The initiative supports the “Hello Hong Kong” campaign of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) to welcome tourists back to the city, now that travel restrictions have been eased.

In Southeast Asia, the campaign will be launched in phases, beginning first with Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines on March 1, 2, and 3, respectively, and then Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia in stages two weeks later.

The “Hello Hong Kong” marketing campaign is being put out globally to communicate the message that Hong Kong is back and offering trademark and new thrilling experiences to visitors.

An array of enticing welcoming offers from over 16,000 outlets across the city have been put together by the HKTB and the tourism and hospitality sectors to welcome back visitors. Among which, at the initial stage, at least 1 million “Hong Kong Goodies” visitor consumption vouchers will be given out, covering a complimentary welcome drink at participating bars, restaurants, and hotels, or a cash voucher to be redeemed in the transportation, culinary and retail sectors, as well as attractions.

“World of Winners” Ticket Offers

To join the campaign, participants must be a Cathay member. They may sign up for a free membership on Cathay Pacific’s website. The campaign will run from March 3, (12:00 local time) to March 9 (23:59 local time). During this period, members must visit the campaign website, sign in using their Cathay membership details and answer three questions correctly. The prize will be awarded to the first 20,400 entrants with correct answers.

Each member may submit one entry only. The winners will be announced on the campaign website on 21 March 2023, and they will also receive an email with details on how to redeem their prize.

A summary of key dates is highlighted below:

“As Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong emerge from the past three challenging years and markets begin to recover, we are excited to be rebuilding both our Company and our home hub. As a leading airline in the region, we are proud to be part of this campaign to promote Hong Kong in Southeast Asia, and we hope our customers experience all the rich offerings that Hong Kong has to offer the moment they board our flights,” said Dominic Perret, Cathay Pacific’s Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia.

Raymond Chan, Regional Director, Southeast Asia of Hong Kong Tourism Board said the Hong Kong Tourism Board is prepared to welcome visitors from Southeast Asia once again with great pleasure.

“Hong Kong is extending its warmest welcome along with a variety of attractive offers through the launch of a global integrated campaign – Hello Hong Kong. I am confident that visitors will enjoy a unique and unforgettable travel experience when they return to this vibrant city with Hong Kong’s diverse culture and immersive tourism offerings,” he said.

Vivian Cheung, Chief Operation Officer of AAHK, on the other hand said, “As part of the relief package for Hong Kong’s aviation industry during the pandemic, AAHK provided liquidity support to the home-based carriers in 2020 by sponsoring air tickets in advance.”

Cheung said the air tickets will be used to promote traffic recovery when the pandemic subsides.

“Hong Kong has opened up and we are eager to welcome visitors from different parts of the world. Various new services and facilities are ready at HKIA and we are looking forward to providing passengers a brand new airport experience,” she added.

For more information on the “World of Winners” Ticket Offers campaign, please visit https://flights.cathaypacific.com/en_PH/offers/world-of-winners.html.

