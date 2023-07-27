In conjunction with the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, Cathay Pacific kicked off yesterday its 1 Ticket, 1 Tree initiative.

For every ticket sold online from July 26 to 30 in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia, Cathay Pacific pledges to plant a mangrove tree in Southeast Asia. This would be the third year that Cathay Pacific is embarking on this initiative, underscoring its commitment to give back to the communities it serves in practical and meaningful ways.

Cathay Pacific’s 1 Ticket, 1 Tree initiative was launched in Thailand in 2021. This was expanded to Southeast Asia[1] in 2022. Notably, more than 21,000 mangrove trees have been planted across the region since then. With mangroves being the lifeblood of many Southeast Asian coastal ecosystems, Cathay Pacific hopes to do its part to protect local livelihoods and biodiversity in the region.

1 Ticket, 1 Tree is part of Cathay Pacific’s broader commitment to sustainability leadership. To inspire more people to come together to lead change, volunteers and members of the community were invited to take part in the tree-planting itself. In total, more than 180 volunteers comprising Cathay Pacific employees, partners, and even disadvantaged members of the community have come together since the launch to plant trees in their respective countries.

Dominic Perret, Regional General Manager of Cathay Pacific Southeast Asia & Southwest Pacific, reasserted the airline’s commitment to sustainability and giving back to the communities it serves. “We are very proud to be organising 1 Ticket, 1 Tree for the third year running, especially since this was initiated during a very challenging period for us as an airline. The feedback we’ve received from our employees, partners and members of the community since then has been most heartfelt and encouraging, and we’re glad to be able to continue this momentum to make positive change, one tree at a time. As a global airline, we strongly believe we can lead change, and we are committed to working with like-minded partners to do so.”

For more information on 1 Ticket, 1 Tree, please visit: Singapore – Malaysia – Indonesia – Philippines – Cambodia – Thailand – Vietnam