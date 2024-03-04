A cat triggered a total blackout around 4:46 a.m. on March 4 in Puerto Princesa City and seven municipalities in Palawan that are served by the electricity service.

The Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) attributed the blackout to a cat-caused short circuit at the PPGI power plant in Narra.

Maria Janelle Rebusada, PALECO’s information officer, explained that the cat bridged the gap between the live wire and the transformer’s base, resulting in the disruptive short circuit.

She explained that a short circuit can occur when, for example, the front paw of the cat touches the live wire (+) while its rear paw touches the base or body of the transformer (-).

Despite the live wire being a few inches away from the transformer’s bushing, the cat’s body is long enough to bridge the gap, resulting in a short circuit.

“Nagsho-short circuit kapag halimbawa dumikit ang harapang paa ng pusa sa live wire (+) at yong likurang paa nito ay sa base or katawan ng transformer (-). Isang dangkal lang ang layo ng live wire ng bushing ng transformer kaya mas mahaba ang katawan ng pusa kaya aabutin at mag-short circuit talaga,” Rebusada explained.

This unexpected occurrence cascaded across the power provider plants, including Delta P, DMCI Aborlan, DMCI Narra, and PPGI Puerto Princesa, leading to widespread tripping.

Efforts to restore electricity commenced, with reclosers like GMA initiating the process around 6:08 a.m.