For the finale of La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), Netflix put on an amazing event with cast and fans, including special guests and exclusive content that was streamed worldwide.



Álvaro Morte (El Professor), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin) along with other members of La Banda and the cast gathered to enjoy and share unique moments from the series with never-before-seen assets and anecdotes.

Watch the recap.



The hybrid event was attended by local celebrities and fans and streamed through a digital hub with simultaneous audio translation in 10 different languages. It was a global celebration of one of the most successful non-English speaking shows from Netflix. Highlights of the night included:

Cecilia Krull joined live on stage and sang the theme song of the series, ‘My Life is Going On’

joined live on stage and sang the theme song of the series, ‘My Life is Going On’ Those who tuned into the event were privy to the official announcement of the ‘Berlin’ spin-off series, coming 2023

series, coming 2023 Ed Sheeran dropped in virtually to share his ‘audition tape’ for La Banda in a fictional UK version of the show, asking if his character could be named ‘Ipswich’

dropped in virtually to share his ‘audition tape’ for La Banda in a fictional UK version of the show, asking if his character could be named ‘Ipswich’ Becky G sent her best wishes to everyone via video before debuting an exclusive teaser of her ‘Bella Ciao’ cover music video

sent her best wishes to everyone via video before debuting an exclusive teaser of her ‘Bella Ciao’ cover music video Fans of Squid Game got a surprise as Park Hae-soo, who will portray Berlin in the Korean adaptation of La Casa de Papel coming in 2022, joined the celebrations in a video. He sent his best wishes to all attending the event, holding an iconic mask, sent to him from Pedro Alonso, and promised to send the Korean mask to his counterpart when it is revealed next year.

Fans that weren’t able to watch the event can head to the @LaCasadePapel Youtube channel where the live stream will be available soon with multiple subtitle options.