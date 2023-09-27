Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos visited troops stationed in different detachments in the West Philippine Sea over the weekend.

Aboard BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151), the country’s latest and state-of-the-art naval vessel from Pag-asa Island, Carlos visited Parola, Likas and Lawak islands for routine inspection of troops and the facilities and vital installations in the islands.

During the visit, which also aims to boost the morale of personnel deployed in the islands, Carlos also facilitated the delivery of their supplies and provisions, saying arrangements for additional food provisions are being made to ensure the “adequate sustenance, and bolster the physical and mental resilience of troops to enable them to carry out their duties more effectively.”

“Itong latest visit and inspection ng morale ng tropa ang pinakaimportante at nakita naman natin na ang mga tropa na nasa isla, masaya naman at maayos ang kanilang mga kalagayan doon habang minamanduhan ang ating mga detachment doon para sa ating effective occupation doon sa WPS,” Carlos said in an interview with Palawan News after his visit.

“At ang mga facilities, ok din naman, maayos at napalitan na yung mga dating nasira na nakita ko noong aking last inspection kaya maayos na yung kanilang kalagayan. Wala naman silang nagiging problema, masaya naman sila sa kanilang kalagayan doon at alam nila ang kanilang tungkulin na manatili roon at iwagayway ang ating bandila sa WPS,” he added.

The highest military official in the province also conducted talks with the troops along with Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard personnel assigned in the islands., emphasizing their role in protecting and upholding the country’s territorial security and sovereignty.

“Your dedication and commitment are truly commendable, embodying the strength and resolve of our nation,” he said, further commending them for their resilience and sacrifices.

Rotation of troops in the islands and other Philippine-occupied features in WPS is being conducted regularly every two months while food provisions and other supplies are delivered monthly, Carlos said.

Carlos also said the visit aims to leave an indelible mark of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ support to the troops and commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in its maritime boundaries.

Furthermore, he commended the personnel of FF 151 citing their commitment and determination to maintain a strong and credible maritime presence in the region.

Meanwhile, FF 151 commanding officer Captain Clyde Domingo said the regular maritime patrol operations in WPS is part of their duties and resolve to maintain presence and security in the country’s territorial and sovereign rights in the region.

“Our troops are happy and their morale is high now that they are able to help in ensuring the safe conduct of maritime patrol operations here,” Domingo said.