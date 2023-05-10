Carlito Lorenzo has officially been appointed as the new provincial budget officer of the provincial government Palawan.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said the announcement was made during a special session held on May 10, led by Vice Governor Leoncio Ola.

Prior to his appointment, Lorenzo had served as officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Provincial Budget Office (PBO) for several years. Now, he will be taking over the role of budget officer in a full-fledged capacity, the effective date of which was April 20.

During the special session, Lorenzo faced members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan who confirmed his position as head of the budget office.

His appointment is seen by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan as a significant move towards the province’s continued growth and development.

