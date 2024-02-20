A cargo vessel, MV Amelia Kyle-1, sank off the coast of Coron, Palawan, on Monday morning, February 19.

The incident took place three nautical miles off Bantac Island, where all 14 crew members were rescued by FB Mommy Rose I. They were subsequently taken to Napuscud Island, Brgy. Buenavista, within the same municipality.

The vessel, now fully submerged, was reportedly transporting 20,000 bags of cement when it encountered rough sea conditions.

FB Mommy Rose I saved the crew around 10:30 a.m. after the vessel sank. The fishing boat was near the incident, allowing for a quick rescue.

After the rescue, FB Mommy Rose I contacted its sister boat, FB Mommy Rose V. Its captain, Pedro Samuele, notified the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for assistance. Coast Guard Station (CGS) North Eastern Palawan and Coast Guard Substation (CGSS) Turda responded to the location to assist the rescued crew members.

The PCG also sent personnel from its marine environmental protection unit in Palawan to check the waters around Bantac Island for oil spills.

The investigation is ongoing, and the PCG has not yet provided information on the vessel’s flag, origin, destination, and the nationality of the crew members.