Personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Occidental Mindoro rescued the 14 crew of the MV Manfel V, which had run aground in the waters north of Lubang on Sunday.

According to the PCG, the cargo vessel experienced engine issues on the morning of February 25 while transiting the waters off Fortune Island after sailing from Subic, Zambales, on its way to Bauan, Batangas.

It drifted in the direction of Lubang and ran aground around 110 meters off the shore of Barangay Maligaya when it got to the nearby waters.

Presently, the stranded cargo ship is being routinely inspected for signs of oil spillage and evaluated for potential environmental harm.

The PCG stated that MV Manfel V is a general cargo ship with a 498.72 gross tonnage, commanded by Captain Radie Brillante, and operated by Taguig City-based Manfel Cargo Shipping.

The 14 crew members who were rescued and transferred to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) for health examinations and antigen testing were in good physical health.

The PCG also advised Brillante to file a marine protest within 24 hours.

