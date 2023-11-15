The San Vicente Municipal Police Station (MPS) received a report from a local resident about the discovery of a deceased individual in Barangay Kemdeng, San Vicente, Palawan, on November 15 at 4:20 p.m.

The body was later identified as that of Juancho L. Reyes, a caretaker who was temporarily residing in the same barangay.

Police investigation said a neighbor, concerned about not having seen Reyes for almost three days, decided to visit his house around noon on the same day. Upon arrival, the neighbor found Reyes’ lifeless body on a sofa bed.

The San Vicente MPS have requested a postmortem examination to be conducted at the Rural Health Unit to ascertain the cause of death.

The case remains under investigation as local authorities are gathering further information.

Arphil Ballarta
covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

