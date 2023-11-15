The San Vicente Municipal Police Station (MPS) received a report from a local resident about the discovery of a deceased individual in Barangay Kemdeng, San Vicente, Palawan, on November 15 at 4:20 p.m.

The body was later identified as that of Juancho L. Reyes, a caretaker who was temporarily residing in the same barangay.

Police investigation said a neighbor, concerned about not having seen Reyes for almost three days, decided to visit his house around noon on the same day. Upon arrival, the neighbor found Reyes’ lifeless body on a sofa bed.

The San Vicente MPS have requested a postmortem examination to be conducted at the Rural Health Unit to ascertain the cause of death.

The case remains under investigation as local authorities are gathering further information.