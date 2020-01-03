Carabao dies after it was hit by a sports utility vehicle

A carabao died instantly after it was hit early Thursday morning by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) along the national highway in Barangay Princess Urduja, Narra.
The driver of the vehicle identified was identified as Edward Falgotelo Ong, 33, a resident of Quezon municipality, while its owner was Marianito Berdaje Jr., the municipal administrator of Rizal.
Both Ong and Berdaje were not hurt in the accident, Narra police chief P/Maj. Romerico Remo told Palawan News.
No one has yet claimed ownership of the carabao, as police said the owners could face criminal charges for negligence.
