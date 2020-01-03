Fri. Jan 3rd, 2020

Carabao dies after it was hit by a sports utility vehicle

Jan 3, 2020 Jayra Joyce Taboada

A stray carabao crossing the road was hit by an SUV resulted to unestimated amount of damages to the vehicle and the instant death of the animal. Photo courtesy of Narra Municipal Police Station and Pmaj. Romerico Remo, Police Chief.

A carabao died instantly after it was hit early Thursday morning by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) along the national highway in Barangay Princess Urduja, Narra.

The driver of the vehicle identified was identified as Edward Falgotelo Ong, 33, a resident of Quezon municipality, while its owner was Marianito Berdaje Jr., the municipal administrator of Rizal.

 

Photo courtesy of Narra Municipal Police Station and Pmaj. Romerico Remo, Police Chief.

Both Ong and Berdaje were not hurt in the accident, Narra police chief P/Maj. Romerico Remo told Palawan News.

No one has yet claimed ownership of the carabao, as police said the owners could face criminal charges for negligence.

 

