A total of 104 residents from the towns of Dumaran and Quezon got loan assistance packages Wednesday from the Community-Based Gender and Development Livelihood Enhancement Program administered by the provincial government’s Gender and Development (GAD) Office.

Out of the overall allotment of P2.6 million, 87 beneficiaries from the barangays of Sto.Tomas, Itangil, Magsaysay, Catep, and Ilian in Dumaran received a P30,000 loan package each, while 17 individuals from Brgy. Panitian in Quezon town in southern Palawan received the same amount.

The loan would serve as an initial capital for the beneficiaries to assist them start a business or any other source of income to meet their families’ needs, according to Assistant Provincial Planning and Development Officer Sharlene Vilches.

Beneficiaries can choose from a variety of livelihood options, including livestock, bagoong production, and mat weaving.

“Tinutulungan ng pamahalaang panlalawigan ang mga mahihirap nating kababayan lalo na yung nasa malalayong lugar at mga isla sa pamamagitan ng mga tulong puhunan para sa pagnenegosyo,” Vilches said.

“Para maging productive sila at maging responsable sa pagpapabuti ng kanilang buhay sa pamamagitang ng pagpapalago sa halagang ibinigay sa kanila at maibalik sa gobyerno at maitulong sa iba pa na nais din maging benepisyaryo ng livelihood assistance program,” she added.

She said that they conducted a survey and household profiling to identify qualified beneficiaries.