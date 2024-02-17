The second batch of Technical Vocational Scholars under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program of the provincial government of Palawan underwent a comprehensive Training Induction Program at Bonsay Agricultural Farm in Barangay Inogbong, Bataraza.

This batch comprises 50 youths from various municipalities in the southern part of the province.

Program Manager Maria Victoria Baaco said that the 25 scholars will undergo Animal Production NC II (Ruminants) training, while the remaining 25 will focus on Animal Production NC II (Poultry-Chicken) over the course of several days.

The activity included an explanation of the training process, its duration, and the necessary documents for a smooth commencement of the training.

Governor Dennis Socrates personally witnessed the event, encouraging the youth to dedicate themselves to the training for better opportunities upon course completion.

The scholarship program covers assessment fees, training costs, OJT allowance, and training support funds for each scholar.

According to the provincial government, this initiative aligns with Socrates’ vision to support financially challenged Palaweño youth in pursuing technical and vocational education, facilitated through Provincial Ordinance No. 3164-A series of 2023.