The Palawan government welcomed on Tuesday local government officials from the municipality of Balingoan, Misamis Oriental, led by Mayor Aaron Paul Unabia, as they visited the provincial capitol on April 18.

The purpose of the visit was to conduct benchmarking activities in the province, specifically focusing on the management of the mangrove ecosystem, solid waste management, and eco-tourism program of the provincial government, provincial information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said.

Office of the Governor Executive Asst. IV Engr. Bonifacio Madarcos, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Atty. Noel Aquino, and Supervising Tourism Operations Officer Arnold Valdez Jr. extended a warm welcome on behalf of Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates to the visiting guests.

Mayor Unabia and his team said they were impressed with the province’s efforts and were eager to learn from Palawan’s best practices. They engaged in productive discussions with their Palawan counterparts, exchanging ideas, and gaining insights on how to replicate similar initiatives in their municipality.

At the end of the visit, Unabia expressed his gratitude to the Palawan provincial government for its warm hospitality and valuable insights. He pledged to bring back the knowledge and experiences they gained to Balingoan, Misamis Oriental, and work towards implementing sustainable programs for the benefit of their community and the environment.

About Post Author