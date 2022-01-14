The province’s Gender and Development (GAD) office aspires to install barangay monitors in every Palawan municipality to aid in guaranteeing gender equality, particularly when it comes to accessing essential government services in remote areas.

In a release issued by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) on Thursday, the Provincial GAD Office officer-in-charge and Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) project evaluation officer IV Sharlene Vilches stated that barangay GAD monitors will serve as the provincial government’s connection to the grassroots areas.

“Sila [Barangay GAD Monitors] ang nagiging link ng Provincial Government sa grassroot areas sa lalawigan. Ang pinakalayunin nito kaya nagkaroon ng GAD Monitors ay nandun sila to ensure na walang maiiwanang babae o lalaki in terms of access to basic services especially yung pag-empower sa kanila economically,” Vilches said.

“Kasi ang goal natin yung pagkakapantay ng lalaki at babae in terms of access sa lahat ng basic services ng gobyerno,” she added.

The barangay monitors will also collect data for the GAD database from their communities, check if the provincial government’s programs and projects are gender-responsive, act as climate-resilient and green growth community advocates, and raise awareness of gender-related issues, according to Vilches.

She added that currently, there are 389 barangay GAD monitors deployed in the province in Aborlan, Brooke’s Point, Busuanga, Culion, Coron, Cuyo, Dumaran, Linapacan, Quezon, Magsaysay, Narra, Roxas, Sofronio Española, Taytay, El Nido, San Vicente, Araceli, Agutaya, and Rizal.

She said all 23 should be covered this year to work on important GAD targets.