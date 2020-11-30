Capitol urges qualified Palaweños to avail of medical scholarship

Provincial information officer Winston Arzaga said Saturday that the scholarship is open every year for Palaweños who are aspiring to become a doctor.

The provincial government has encouraged qualified graduates and other Palaweño youth who want to become a physician to take advantage of the medical scholarship program they are offering.

Provincial information officer Winston Arzaga said Saturday that the scholarship is open every year for Palaweños who are aspiring to become a doctor.

“Open ‘yan every year, gumagawa tayo ng announcement para d’yan. Isa ‘yan sa mga programa natin para mayroon tayong sariling doctor para sa ating mga ospital,” Arzaga said.

Arzaga’s invitation came after 11 former medical scholars of the provincial government passed the physician licensure examination this year.

To date, he said they have already produced 30 doctors who are now serving in different provincial hospitals in Palawan

“We have 30 doctors na nagse-serve sa ating mga ospital sa iba’t-ibang munisipyo. Kaya nga habang may ospital tayo ay may mga doctors tayo na pumapasok,” he said.

Currently, Palawan has 94 medical scholars.

