The Provincial Capitol is looking to reopen the Capitol Daycare Center, which will be housed in the newly built Capitol Convention Center.

Board Member Maria Angela Sabando noted that in 2019, the existing Capitol Day Care Center was transferred to the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) compound that resulted in decreased number of enrollees.

“[Naging] minimal ang number of enrollees because most of the offices and employees are working within the provincial capitol compound,” Sabando said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the operation was also temporarily halted in2020, and the budget primarily allocated for its operation was used in other programs of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO).

“Last year ay ni-request ng PSWDO na mai-realign ang budget for the Child Daycare Center para sa Lualhati Center kaysa masayang at ma-ihold dahil pandemic,” she said.

She said Section 1 of Executive Order No. 340 stated that all national government agencies and government-owned and controlled operations shall provide day care center to the children of their employees under five years of age.

The Capitol child minding center intends to supervise and care for children ages three to five and to provide a secure place to employees to safely entrust their children while performing their jobs and tasks, Sabando said.

She also noted that in March 2022, the Department of Education approved the inclusion of children five years and below to join in expanded limited face-to-face classes.

“Mayroon nang proposed area sa newly-constructed three storey convention center at ito ay 50 square meters. Sana ay payagan na maibalik ang programa na ito para makapagbigay ng maayos na serbisyo ang ating mga empleyado dito para wala silang alalahanin na may naiiwan sila sa bahay nila o kung wala silang kakayahan magbayad ng kasambahay para magbantay ng kanilang anak,” Sabando explained.

Board Member Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez expressed support to the measure pointing out that the day care center was stopped during the pandemic.

“Considering na ang lahat ng ito ay matagal nang ginagawa ng provincial government kaya maganda kung maaprubahan ito dahil ito ang matagal na rin na inaantay ng mga empleyado na muling mabuhay ang day care center dito sa provincial government kaya I strongly support this [measure],” Rodriguez said.

Board Member Leoncio Ola, who is the chairman of the committee on appropriations said that they should also consider the budget needed for the operation of the daycare center.

He said that it would be better if it is specifically included in the measure.

“We have to consider how much budget is needed for the day care center. May I request the proponent and the PSWDO kung magkano ang budget na kailangan kasi mahirap na i-approve natin ito tapos walang budget ay we are giving wrong signal sa ating mga [empleyado dito sa capitol],” Ola said.

The measure was approved in the first and final reading.