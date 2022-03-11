The Sangguniang Panlalawigan will look into the increased fare rates unilaterally imposed by the transport operators on public commuters in the wake of rising oil prices.

In a privilege speech Tuesday, Board Member Cesario Benedito expressed concern over what he described as random increases in tariffs.

“I was informed na ang transport sector ay nagtaas ng taripa. Hindi naman natin sila masisisi dahil apektado sila ng pagtaas ng presyo ng gasolina at diesel na ginagamit nila sa kabuhayan,” Benedito said.

“[But] what is their basis that can be presented to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, especially in the Committee on Transportation,” he added.

Benedito noted that fare rates have increased for routes from Puerto Princesa City to southern Palawan towns, and that there is no fixed amount of increase.

“[From Puerto to Brooke’s Point] As far as I know it’s only P300 for the past days, but when the [price of] gasoline and oil products increased ay tumaas na din ang kanilang pamasahe up to P350. That is the information I received,” Benedito said.

“Ayon sa text sa akin ay iba-iba ang rate nila ng pamasahe,” he added.

The matter was referred to the Committee on Public Transportation.

Shuttle van owners and operators, transportation organization officials, and the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) were invited to the committee’s next meeting to discuss the issue.