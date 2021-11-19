The provincial government of Palawan inaugurated today, November 19, the completed Magtayob Water Supply System Project (MWSSP), which is expected to provide clean water to an estimated 3,000 residents in Rizal and Quezon towns.

Governor Jose Alvarez was joined by Vice Governor Dennis Socrates, Board Member Leoncio Ola, Rizal Mayor Otol Odi, Quezon Mayor Joselito, Palawan Water Infrastructure Office Engr. Michelle Cardenas in the blessing and inauguration ceremonies held in Barangay Bunog.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said the project will benefit residents, particularly the Pala’wan indigenous peoples, living in the barangays of Bunog and Iraan in Rizal and Quinlogan and Calumpang in Quezon.

The Magtayob Water Supply System Project from another angle in Brgy. Bunog, Rizal. (File photo from Palawan Provincial Information Office)

The Magtayob water system is the 58th clean water project that was implemented under Governor Alvarez’ and Vice Governor Socrates’ administration, the PIO said.

Earlier, Rizal Vice Mayor Norman Ong said Rizal and Quezon shared P34 million to construct the project, while the provincial government provided technical assistance, feasibility studies, engineering designs, and supervision of the project.