Sepak takraw enthusiasts in the province will have the chance to exhibit their skills in the upcoming Palawan Sepak Takraw Invitational Tournament, scheduled to be held from August 21 to 25, 2023, at the Western Philippines University (WPU) Sports Complex in the town of Aborlan.

The tournament is being jointly organized by the Office of the Governor – Provincial Sports Division, led by Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, in collaboration with the municipal government of Aborlan.

Participants can compete in three categories: Open Men’s Regu, Open Women’s Regu, and 15 years old and below Men’s Regu.

Players must submit their official line-up by August 15, 2023. For the Open Men’s Regu and Open Women’s Regu, participants are required to present one valid ID. On the other hand, those competing in the 15 years old and below category need to provide a photocopy of their PSA Birth Certificate, school ID, and parental consent.

For further inquiries, interested individuals can visit the official Facebook page of the Palawan Provincial Sports Division or contact Mr. Cesar A. Cases at 09151538538 or through the email address Pgosports.123@gmail.com.