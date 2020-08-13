Capitol supports creation of medical reserve corps

Several bills authored by various lawmakers have been pending passage as early as May.

The province is supporting the passing of the House and Senate bills seeking the creation of a medical reserve corps for the country.

Several bills authored by various lawmakers have been pending passage as early as May.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved a resolution supporting the passage of all pending House and Senate bills allowing the establishment of a medical reserve corps. The said corps will be deployed during any national health emergency, such as the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The resolution was authored by provincial board member Ryan Maminta.

Notable bills pending for passage are Senate Bill 1451, the “Medical Reserves Corps Act of 2020, authored by Senator Bong Go, and House Bill 7007 a supplementary bill that supports the former.

House bill author Luis Raymond Villafuerte, also deputy speaker, told a national news agency in mid-July that mobilization of the reserve corps will be facilitated by the secretaries of the Departments of National Defense (DND), of Education (DepEd) and of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) or their corresponding undersecretaries.

An excerpt from the bill also states that those in the medical field, even those without professional licenses yet, may be deployed as part of the corps.

“There is hereby established a Medical Reserve Corps that shall be composed of all persons who have degrees in the field of medicine, nursing, medical technology and other health-related fields but have yet to have their respective licenses to practice for reasons such as but not limited to not having taken and/or passed the licensure examinations in their respective professions,” the bill stated.

About the Author Patricia Laririt