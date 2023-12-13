The provincial government has pledged support for the 79th anniversary of the Palawan Massacre during World War II.

This follows a meeting between the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 12224 Palawan leaders and provincial government officials.

District Commander Roscoe McGlynn and Senior Vice Commander Ray Patterson of the VFW met with Ceasar Sammy Magbanua, chief-of-staff in the Office of the Governor, on December 13.

They discussed the importance of remembering the event of December 14, 1944, when prisoners of war were burned alive by the Japanese Army at Plaza Cuartel in Palawan.

In response, the provincial government, led by Governor Dennis Socrates, expressed support for the VFW’s initiative.

A program and wreath-laying ceremony are planned for December 14 at Plaza Cuartel, to honor the memory of those who died in the massacre.

Th province said the event is a reminder of the war’s atrocities and a symbol of the resilience and solidarity of the people of Palawan and the Philippines.

The provinces’s support for this event and its commitment to future endeavors of VFW Palawan highlight efforts to preserve history for future generations.