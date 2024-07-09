The provincial government met with the parents of scholars under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program from the towns of Brooke’s Point and Sofronio Española through the “Kurumustan Katabid ang mga Gurang-gurang y ang mga PGP Iskolar” on July 2.

Capitol stated that the goal of the meeting was to personally update the parents on the progress of their children, who are currently taking a technical vocational course at the Dualtech Training Center in Calamba City, Laguna.

SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program Manager Ma. Victoria Baaco reportedly told them that all scholars are doing well.

A total of 47 techvoc scholars from Brooke’s Point and 38 from Sofronio Española are currently enrolled in Electromechanics Technology at the Dualtech Training Center.

Meanwhile, 23 young individuals attended the event who wish to apply as additional techvoc scholars of the provincial government.

The SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program is an initiative of the provincial government aimed at providing a better future for out-of-school youth in the province through a scholarship program.