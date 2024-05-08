The Office of the Provincial Treasurer (OPT) and the Provincial Committee on Public Auction of the Palawan provincial government are scheduled to conduct a Public Auction Sale of Delinquent Real Properties on May 15 and 16, 2024, in the municipalities of Coron and Busuanga.

The auction will take place at the Business One Stop Shop, Multi-purpose Building, located within the Municipal Hall Compound in Coron, and at the Function Room of the Municipal Hall in Busuanga.

This event will be chaired by Provincial Treasurer Elino Mondragon, along with committee members and the secretariat.

In March 2024, the OPT issued warrants of levy to delinquent real property taxpayers in these municipalities. Those who have not cleared their dues will see their properties auctioned, although payments can still be made until the day before the auction commences.

Furthermore, bidder registration for this public auction sale began yesterday, May 6, and will continue through May 10, 2024. Interested individuals should contact the OPT for registration details.

Mondragon continues to urge all those who have received a Notice of Final Delinquency to settle their taxes promptly within the specified period to avoid their properties being auctioned or declared forfeited to the provincial government if no bids are received during the auction.