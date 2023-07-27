The Provincial Government of Palawan has provided a total of 1,885 free funeral services to Palaweños in the past six months of 2023 through the Funeral Assistance Program under the Community Affairs Division (CAD).

Under the program, free embalming, coffins, and transportation services to transport the deceased to various barangays in the different municipalities of the province were accorded to those in need.

According to the Provincial Information Office (PIO), 995 Palaweños have availed of the program, with 732 beneficiaries receiving free embalming, 864 individuals being provided with free coffins, and 289 deceased individuals being transported to their respective localities through the free transportation service from January to June 2023.

CAD Officer-in-Charge Victor Tomas Timbancaya emphasized that aside from the CAD Office at the capitol, those in need of funeral assistance, particularly free embalming and coffins, can also approach accredited funeral parlors in the municipalities to avail of the services.

The CAD office is open from Monday to Sunday, with designated staff processing requests for funeral assistance. For additional information, clients may contact the following numbers: 0930 0899204 and 0930 2513000.