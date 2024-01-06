Owners of delivery trucks or vans traveling within the province are reminded by the provincial government to pay the annual fixed tax amounting to ₱500.

The Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO) emphasized that the annual fixed tax is levied on individuals or companies that own trucks or vans used for transporting various goods to different municipalities within the province.

Owners who comply with the tax requirement will receive a sticker as proof of payment. This sticker must be affixed to the windshield of their vehicles to avoid scrutiny at designated checkpoints across the province.

To settle the annual fixed tax, owners are required to present their vehicle’s registration certificate or plate number. Payments can be made at the Provincial Treasurer’s Office, located in the Capitol building, from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

According to the PTO, this measure aims to regulate and monitor delivery vehicles, ensuring compliance with tax obligations and contributing to the maintenance of orderly transportation in Palawan.