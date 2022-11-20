Palawan Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates issued Executive Order No. 78 prohibiting single-use plastics in all offices of the provincial government to address plastic pollution.

This includes the use of plastic bags, plastic straws, plastic cups/plates/utensils, and polystyrene foam within the premises of the provincial capitol, SPS Government Center, the Provincial Government Compound in Brgy. Irawan, district hospitals at RAC Centers in the municipalities, PGP Restolane, and other offices of the provincial government.

Food service providers and caterers are also covered by the EO.

Employees of the provincial capitol are urged to use reusable bags made of cloth, natural fibers, and paper.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office will conduct an information and education campaign with regard to the EO.

According to the provincial government, the EO is based on Article II, Section 16 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution and Section 16 of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, which mandates local government units to create and enforce laws that will protect their constituents and ensure a healthy and balanced environment.

Former Palawan Governor Jose Ch. Alvarez also issued a similar measure during his administration.

About Post Author