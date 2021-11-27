The provincial government of Palawan recognized a family in El Nido with a donor’s marker on Friday for their generosity in donating the four-hectare land property in Barangay Pasadeña where the community hospital now sits.

El Nido Mayor Edna Gacot-Lim and Governor Jose Alvarez presented Editha Tibay-Stevens on November 26 with a plaque of appreciation and a resolution adopted by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan acknowledging her contribution of land for the El Nido Community Hospital (ENCH).

Both and other officials of the provincial and municipal governments who attended the event also joined her in unveiling the donor’s marker in front of the ENCH that was inaugurated and opened to the public in August 2020.

Stevens is a real estate broker and owner of the E-Estate Corporation, who is a friend of Governor Alvarez, a statement released by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) of the province said.

The ENCH has an isolation building, physicians’ and nurses’ quarters, dietary and linen building, materials recovery facility, mortuary building, motor pool or powerhouse building, raised water tank, deep well, and water treatment facility on the property the Stevens donated.